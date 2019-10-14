Noted Apple analyst names next growth driver

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch a new, lower-cost iPhone in Q1 2020.

The phone will reportedly look like the iPhone 8 but contain the same processor as the new iPhone 11 with the budget price of $399.

Kuo sees the new iPhone as a "key growth driver" for Apple next year, saying the device could attract the as many as 200M people still using an iPhone 6 or 6s. The latest iOS software doesn't support the iPhone 6.