Evercore drops AMC Networks to Underperform on ad challenges

Oct. 14, 2019 9:21 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)AMCXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is down 1.2% premarket after Evercore downgrades to Underperform, pointing to advertising challenges amid an ongoing shift toward cord-cutting.
  • Analyst David Joyce believes National Networks' ad revenue will fall 3.8% for Q3, vs. gains for distribution of 1.8% and a drop in subscription revenue of 1.3%.
  • He's cut his price target to $50 from $60, implying 3.3% upside.
  • Sentiment is flat overall, with sell-side analysts rating it Hold on average and Seeking Alpha authors Neutral; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
