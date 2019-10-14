Evercore drops AMC Networks to Underperform on ad challenges
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is down 1.2% premarket after Evercore downgrades to Underperform, pointing to advertising challenges amid an ongoing shift toward cord-cutting.
- Analyst David Joyce believes National Networks' ad revenue will fall 3.8% for Q3, vs. gains for distribution of 1.8% and a drop in subscription revenue of 1.3%.
- He's cut his price target to $50 from $60, implying 3.3% upside.
