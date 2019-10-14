Voce keeps pressure on Argo Group International
Oct. 14, 2019 9:21 AM ETArgo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO)ARGOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Activist investor Voce Capital Management, which holds ~5.4% stake in Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO), after months of urging Argo to undertake a review of its corporate governance practices, said "it's a shame" that it took an SEC subpoena to motivate Argo's board "to do its job."
- Almost a week ago, the company said it received a subpoena from the SEC seeking documents primarily related to the company's disclosure of certain compensation-related perks. Argo said it's fully cooperating with the SEC and doesn't believe that the amounts involved are material to the company's financial position or results of operations.
- “As one of Argo’s largest shareholders, we remain open to working constructively with the board to help guide the company through this painful, albeit self-inflicted, period," Voce said. "Should the board continue to refuse the changes we recommend, however, we will seek to hold it accountable through whatever process we deem to be in the best interests of all Argo shareholders.”