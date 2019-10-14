Alamos halts construction at Turkey's Kirazli project

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) -5.1% pre-market after saying it suspended construction activities on its Kirazli project in Turkey, and initial production from the mine has been delayed from previous guidance of late 2020.

AGI says renewal of its Turkish mining concessions expired on Oct. 13, and no further construction activities can be completed until the concessions have been renewed.

The Kirazli project has been in the spotlight amid protests over environmental concerns, including deforestation around the mine site and fears over the mine's use of cyanide.