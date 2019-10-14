Gladstone Land sees China deal making Midwest growers stronger

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) says it's hopeful that the recently announced agreement for China to buy $40B-$50B of agricultural products from the U.S. --chiefly, grains such as soybeans, corn, and wheat -- will make Midwest growers stronger.

Though Gladstone owns more than $835M of farmland, less than 5% of its revenue is derived from farms growing grain crops expected to be part of the U.S.-China agreement.

"While we do not expect China to pay more than market price for these agricultural products, having a large buyer in the U.S. market should lift the sales of many of the crops grown by Midwest farmers and perhaps bring better profitability to the region as a whole," Gladstone said.