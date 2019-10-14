KeyBanc sees Digital Realty fit with InterXion

Responding to M&A chatter, KeyBanc says a potential Digital Realty (DLR +0.2% ) deal for InterXion (INXN -0.2% ) would make strategic and financial sense, while CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) -- recently exploring its own sale options -- is an unlikely fit.

Dealing for CyrusOne doesn't offer much accretion for Digital Realty and "doesn't pass the smell test," analyst Jordan Sadler says, while a purchase of InterXion may offer financial and growth accretion.

Digital Realty expects 2019 leasing volume to beat its $200M 2017 mark, but fall just short of a record number hit last year.

Street analysts rate Digital Realty Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish.