Gladstone Land discusses adviser, administrator fee structures

Gladstone Land's (LAND -0.2% ) annual review concludes that the fees it pays its external adviser, Gladstone Management, and its administrator, Gladstone Administration, "are fair and reasonable."

During the 12 months ended June 30, 2019, the aggregate fees paid by the fund to its adviser and administrator to operate and manage the fund equated to less than 0.4% of the total value of the fund’s assets.

Gladstone Land notes that its adviser has always rebated the full portion of the base management fee that was attributable to preferred stock back to the fund.

As a result of its July 2019 amendment to the agreement with the adviser, the fee paid to the adviser will no longer include any preferred stock in the calculation.

Says for the year ended June 30, 2019, the adviser incurred a loss of ~$630K in its market segment of operating the fund, with the loss being covered by the adviser.

The administrator doesn't earn a profit on the administrative fee paid by the fund, which is by design, Gladstone Land said.