Bearish OWS report pressures eHealth, down 5%

EHealth (EHTH -4.8% ) is under modest pressure on the heels of a short recommendation at Off Wall Street (OWS) citing concerns with certain accounting approaches, including revenue recognition policies under ASC 606, that require many estimates by management which could be wrong.

Specifically, its estimated commission per approved insurance application could be too high which could weigh on 2020's top line when the actuals come in. Another issue appears to be EBITDA margins which OWS believes will be unlikely to be met.