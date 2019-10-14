Stocks edge lower on trade deal doubts

Stocks open with slight losses as the market questions how much progress was really accomplished during trade talks between officials from the U.S. and China; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

Bloomberg reports China wants further discussions to smooth out details of the "phase one" deal Pres. Trump announced last Friday.

"Investors are having second thoughts about the trade deal," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "Even though there was a breakthrough in the talks, nothing was signed."

Market participants will begin receiving Q3 earnings reports tomorrow morning, but today's session likely will be fairly quiet, as the bond market is closed for Columbus Day.

European bourses trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% , France's CAC -0.6% and Germany's DAX -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, and China's Shanghai Composite finished +1.2% .

In the U.S., energy ( -0.7% ), materials ( -0.5% ), industrials ( -0.4% ) and financials ( -0.4% ) start off lower while utilities ( +0.2%) open slightly higher.

U.S. WTI crude oil -2.3% to $53.42/bbl after rising more than 3% last week amid optimism over the U.S.-China trade talks.