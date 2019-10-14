UPS (UPS) announces the launch of a valet storage concept called Storage on Demand.

The company says the new innovation allows customers to request delivery of empty storage bins directly to their home or business to then fill with their belongings and schedule for pickup to be driven to a UPS facility for storage.

UPS says Storage On Demand makes it easier for consumers and small businesses to enjoy and better utilize their space, manage their belongings and de-stress their lives.

A team of four UPS employees conceived the idea and pitched it at an internal innovation competition where employees from various UPS departments are invited to pitch new, innovative ideas directly to senior executive leadership.

Source: Press Release