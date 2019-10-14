Brown & Brown acquires VGW Insurance

Brown & Brown (BRO -0.1% ) announces that Brown & Brown Lone Star Insurance Services, Inc. has acquired substantially all of the assets of VGW Insurance.

VGW Insurance provides property and casualty insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout Texas.

Following the transaction, the VGW team will operate as a new stand-alone office within Brown & Brown’s Retail Segment, under the leadership of Rick Walker from their existing locations in Plano, Texas; Rockwall, Texas; Sherman, Texas; and Van Alstyne, Texas.