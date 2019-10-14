Deere ramps up leases amid slowing sales - WSJ

Deere (DE -0.1% ) is spending billions of dollars annually to buy its own farm equipment for a leasing program, which lifts sales but adds financial complexity and weighs on the used-equipment market, WSJ reports.

More than a third of the financed purchases of Deere high-horsepower tractors and construction equipment is being leased to farmers and builders, and leasing levels are ~2x the rate in 2012, when the U.S. farm equipment market was booming because of high crop prices, according to the report.

Leases allow Deere to bump up sales by delivering machinery to customers who might not be willing to buy in a soft market, but the longer-term risk to the company is that many customers will continue to prefer leasing when the farm economy rebounds, and leasing offers less reliable profit and more complexity than lending customers money with interest to pay for their equipment purchases, WSJ's Bob Tita explains.