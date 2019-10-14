Overstock lands blockchain deal in St. Kitts

Overstock.com (OSTK -1.6% ) blockchain subsidiary Medici Land Governance says it inked a memorandum of understanding with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis to develop a cadaster system incorporating high-resolution aerial imagery of St. Kitts’ parcels to be integrated into their current land administration system.

"This is another auspicious achievement as Medici Ventures advances its innovative mission to build a foundation of blockchain technology with an empowering impact on the daily life, business, governance, and economy of nations," says Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson.

Source: Press Release