Vornado Q3 reports gains posted in Q3 results

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO -1.2% ) Q3 funds from operation will include an after-tax gain of $109.0M, or 54 cents per share, on the sale of 220 Central Park South condominium units.

Other items will boost the quarter's FFO by $6.68M, or 3 cents per share.

Net gains on sales of real estate, primarily Vornado's 25% interest in 330 Madison Ave., will increase net income by $178.8M, or 88 cents a share, but won't affect FFO.

The items will be excluded from adjusted FFO and adjusted net income figures.