Vale production jumps from prior quarter, still well below a year ago

Vale (VALE -2.2% ) reports Q3 iron ore production rose from the previous quarter but still fell 17.4% from year-ago levels, as the miner slowly begins to resume production at mines that were shut down following January deadly tailings dam burst.

Vale says it produced 86.7M metric tons in the quarter, up more than two-thirds from Q2 as operations resumed at the Brucutu mine and at part of its Vargem Grande complex.

The production results were "largely in line with our expectations," says BTG Pactual analyst Leonardo Correa. "Vale's path of recovery in iron ore volumes is progressing smoothly, and we expect these trends to continue into 2020-21."

Separately, Vale says it signed an agreement with Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining to sell a 20% stake in the Vale Indonesia nickel mining company to state-owned Inalum for an undisclosed sum.