EU asks U.S. to refrain from tariffs over Airbus aid, seeks further talks

Oct. 14, 2019 10:58 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), BAEADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor76 Comments
  • The European Union makes a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. to hold off on implementing retaliatory tariffs over illegal subsidies to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.5%), warning of economic harm to both sides and repeating a call for a negotiated solution.
  • European Trade Commissioner Malmstrom has told U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer that the U.S. plan to slap tariffs on $7.5B of EU goods would compel the EU to apply countermeasures in a parallel lawsuit over market-distorting aid to Boeing (BA +0.9%), and U.S. levies would make a negotiated settlement harder to reach, Bloomberg reported over the weekend.
  • "We are ready to negotiate a settlement for both the Airbus and the Boeing case addressing remaining compliance obligations on both sides, putting these cases behind us," Malmstrom reportedly said in a letter to Lighthizer.
  • The World Trade Organization today formally authorized the U.S. to impose the retaliatory tariffs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.