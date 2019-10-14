EU asks U.S. to refrain from tariffs over Airbus aid, seeks further talks
- The European Union makes a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. to hold off on implementing retaliatory tariffs over illegal subsidies to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.5%), warning of economic harm to both sides and repeating a call for a negotiated solution.
- European Trade Commissioner Malmstrom has told U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer that the U.S. plan to slap tariffs on $7.5B of EU goods would compel the EU to apply countermeasures in a parallel lawsuit over market-distorting aid to Boeing (BA +0.9%), and U.S. levies would make a negotiated settlement harder to reach, Bloomberg reported over the weekend.
- "We are ready to negotiate a settlement for both the Airbus and the Boeing case addressing remaining compliance obligations on both sides, putting these cases behind us," Malmstrom reportedly said in a letter to Lighthizer.
- The World Trade Organization today formally authorized the U.S. to impose the retaliatory tariffs.