Goldman or Morgan Stanley buying ETFC is unlikely, KBW says

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts revisit the idea of either Goldman Sachs (GS -0.3% ) or Morgan Stanley (MS +0.3% ) acquiring E*Trade (ETFC -0.1% ) as a way to cut costs and expand their customer base in retail.

The conclusion: Shareholders would likely prefer the banks use their capital for a stock buyback vs. an acquisition at this point in the cycle.

The reason: "It would be hard for MS or GS to justify a deal financially," write the analysts led by Brian Kleinhanzl.

Acquiring ETFC would result in "meaningful" book value dilution for either potential buyer, even after the recent decline in ETFC's share price.