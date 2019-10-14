Shell Brent oilfield platforms boarded by Greenpeace protesters

Greenpeace activists have boarded two Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4% ) oil platforms in the Brent field in what they say is a protest against plans by the company to leave parts of old oil structures in the North Sea.

Greenpeace claims Shell plans to leave parts of four Brent oil platforms at sea with a total of 640K cm of oily water and 40K cm of oily sediment, comprising more than 11K metric tons of "hazardous oily sludge."

Shell says it has spent 10 years alongside its partner Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.2% ) conducting in-depth research into decommissioning the Brent platforms as part of a "tightly-controlled regulatory process" managed by governments.

The Shell-operated Brent field has produced ~3B boe since production started in 1976, nearly 10% of U.K. production.