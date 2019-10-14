Omnicom, Publicis to split Disney media business - report

Ad giants Omnicom (OMC +1.3% ) and Publicis (PUBGY +1.1% ) will split the global media business from Disney, closing the biggest media pitch in years, according to British magazine Campaign.

The total business the two are splitting is estimated at near $3B globally.

Publicis will handle media for new streaming service Disney Plus, along with the Parks business that was previously held by Dentsu (DNTUY -0.6% ).

That hire was in large part due to Disney liking Publicis' data marketing company Epsilon, just acquired last month for $3.95B, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Omnicom will take over likely the bigger chunk -- Disney's media channels (including ABC, Fox, Nat Geo) and studios (including Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney animation) in North America.

WPP is expected to retain its Disney business in India, according to the report.