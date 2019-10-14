Mack-Cali purchases Liberty Towers in 1031 swap

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) completes the first transaction in a 1031 exchange that will total more than $820M in value.

A 1031 exchange allows an investor to sell a property, to reinvest the proceeds, and defer capital gains taxes.

In addition, Mack-Cali expects to get the $2.6M of proceeds associated with the sale of its Urby tax credit in Q4 2019.

Under the 1031 transaction, Mack-Cali purchased Liberty Towers, a 648-unit residential tower in Jersey City, NJ, at the end of Q3 and will soon sell the Chase at Overlook Ridge and Altera at Overlook Ridge in Boston for ~$411.5M.

The sale of the Overlook Ridge properties are expected to close by the end of this month.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund Mack-Cali's purchase of Liberty Towers for $409M, which was initially financed with a $232M mortgage and the company's line of credit. Sales proceeds from the Overlook properties will be used to repay the company credit line.