Arconic upgraded at Cowen on rising free cash flow

Arconic (ARNC +1.6% ) is advancing after Cowen analysts upgrade shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $31 price target, raised from $26, citing the company's improving free cash flow.

The firm's rising free cash flow "renders its low valuation on EV/EBITDA, which was rooted in the firm's historically poor FCF/EBITDA, an artifact that no longer should apply," Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna writes.

Arconic shares warrant an "upward re-rating" closer to a 7.5x multiple, which would represent a 40% all-in discount to peer Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), according to Khanna.

ARNC's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.