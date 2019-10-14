First Republic Bank Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $856.37M (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, frc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.