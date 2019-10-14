United Continental Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.95 (+29.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.43B (+3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ual has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.

