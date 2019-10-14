Sleep Number Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $462.06M (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, snbr has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.