Wells Fargo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.32B (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wfc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.