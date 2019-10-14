BlackRock Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.99 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.69B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, blk has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.