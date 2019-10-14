Stocks are mixed amid conflicting U.S.-China trade signals

U.S. stocks waver near breakeven as investors weigh the prospects of a U.S.-China "phase one" trade deal getting signed.
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are roughly flat, and the Dow gains 0.1%. U.S. debt markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday. The Cboe volatility index retreats 4.1% to 14.94, and down 27% from last week's high of 20.38.
Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that China wants more talks to hammer out details of the agreement before signing it.
However, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times tweeted: "Initial statement of the Chinese side is moderate. This is China's habit. It doesn't mean China's real attitude is not positive."
By S&P 500 industry sector, health care (+0.3%) and financials (+0.2%) outpace the broader market, while utilities (-0.4%) and energy (-0.4%) lag.
Crude oil slides 2.4% to $53.38 per barrel.
Gold gains 0.5% to $1,496.10 per ounce.
The Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 98.49.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 index and the FTSE 100 index both closed down 0.5%, Germany's DAX ended 0.2% lower, and France's CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.
