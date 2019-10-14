Stocks are mixed amid conflicting U.S.-China trade signals

U.S. stocks waver near breakeven as investors weigh the prospects of a U.S.-China "phase one" trade deal getting signed.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are roughly flat, and the Dow gains 0.1% . U.S. debt markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday. The Cboe volatility index retreats 4.1% to 14.94, and down 27% from last week's high of 20.38.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that China wants more talks to hammer out details of the agreement before signing it.

However, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times tweeted: "Initial statement of the Chinese side is moderate. This is China's habit. It doesn't mean China's real attitude is not positive."

By S&P 500 industry sector, health care ( +0.3% ) and financials ( +0.2% ) outpace the broader market, while utilities ( -0.4% ) and energy ( -0.4% ) lag.

Crude oil slides 2.4% to $53.38 per barrel.

Gold gains 0.5% to $1,496.10 per ounce.

The Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 98.49.