Citigroup Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.54B (+0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, c has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.