J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward.