JPMorgan Chase Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.46 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.36B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jpm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.

