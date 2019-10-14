Goldman Sachs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.91 (-21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.33B (-3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gs has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.