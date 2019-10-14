Charles Schwab Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, schw has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.