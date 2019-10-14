Boeing customers said reassured by Calhoun's appointment as chairman

Boeing (BA +0.2% ) shares trade slightly higher following Friday's news that it had separated the CEO and chairman roles in an attempt to allow CEO Dennis Muilenburg to focus on getting the grounded 737 MAX jet back in the air.

The decision to strip Muilenburg of his chairman title was the culmination of a months-long debate within the company, NY Times reports, but Boeing's board decided to make a move before Muilenburg's scheduled testimony in front of Congress at the end of the month to avoid the perception that scrutiny from lawmakers caused a change.

WSJ reports senior officials at some Boeing customers are reassured by the move to appoint David Calhoun as chairman, believing his experience in the industry and handling other challenging situations should help the company navigate the turmoil and regain public confidence.

The move "provides stability and continuity but also introduces a new approach to leadership," says Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal Group. "It's not a huge move in itself, but it creates the potential for a much bigger move."