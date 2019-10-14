Pinnacle Financial Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $269.01M (+11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PNFP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.