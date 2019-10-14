Grayscale Digial Large Cap Fund gets approval for OTC quote
Oct. 14, 2019 12:36 PM ETGDLCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCPK:GDLCF) get approval from FINRA for public quotation under the symbol GDLCF on OTC Markets, marking the first publicly quoted security in the U.S. deriving value from a selection of digital currencies.
- DLC is an open-ended fund managed by Grayscale Investments.
- It enables investors to gain exposure to the price movement of a diversified basket of large-cap digital currencies through an investment vehicle, avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly.
- DLC offered a private placement to accredited investors since February 2018. As of Sept. 30, 2019, there were 3.19M shares of DLC outstanding. Shares created through the private placement become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one-year holding period.
- There will be no trading volume in the shares' public quotations under the shares are DTC eligible, which GDLCF expects to receive soon.