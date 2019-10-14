Fastenal hit with two downgrades following Friday's rally to all-time highs

Oct. 14, 2019 12:49 PM ETFastenal Company (FAST)FASTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Fastenal (FAST -1.6%) surrenders a sliver of Friday's 17% surge to a new all-time high after the company reported better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, likely aided by a significant short squeeze.
  • Raymond James double downgrades shares to Market Perform from Strong Buy, citing softening broad demand including weak railcar shipments and a valuation that now implies implies bullish market assumptions for long-term organic growth rates for mature branches.
  • Stephens also cuts FAST on valuation, to Equal Weight from Overweight, as the stock nears all-time highs and given the firm's expectation of a slowdown in the company's core manufacturing end market.
  • Morgan Stanley says the clean beat from the first industrial stock to report this earnings season is a good sign for the sector, saying management deserves credit for delivering on price commitments established earlier this year.
  • FAST's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Hold/Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.