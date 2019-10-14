Fastenal hit with two downgrades following Friday's rally to all-time highs
Oct. 14, 2019 12:49 PM ETFastenal Company (FAST)FASTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Fastenal (FAST -1.6%) surrenders a sliver of Friday's 17% surge to a new all-time high after the company reported better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, likely aided by a significant short squeeze.
- Raymond James double downgrades shares to Market Perform from Strong Buy, citing softening broad demand including weak railcar shipments and a valuation that now implies implies bullish market assumptions for long-term organic growth rates for mature branches.
- Stephens also cuts FAST on valuation, to Equal Weight from Overweight, as the stock nears all-time highs and given the firm's expectation of a slowdown in the company's core manufacturing end market.
- Morgan Stanley says the clean beat from the first industrial stock to report this earnings season is a good sign for the sector, saying management deserves credit for delivering on price commitments established earlier this year.
- FAST's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Hold/Neutral.