USAT responds to Hudson board nominations

USA Technologies (OTC:USAT -0.2% ) says it has engaged in with shareholder Hudson Executive Capital over the past 10 months and made a board refreshment offer, which Hudson rejected.

USAT says it offered to work with Hudson founder Douglas Braunstein on the board, including considering Hudson's proposed board candidates. Braunstein wanted majority control of the board immediately.

USA Technologies tells shareholders they're not required to take any action regarding Hudson's plan to nominate a full slate of directors and says no date has been set for the annual meeting.