BAML eyes IPO lockups in the retail sector

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post looks at three retail stocks with IPO share lockup expirations upcoming during Q4.

Buy-rated Chewy (NYSE:CHWY): "Our $40 PO is based on a 2.7x 2020E EV/sales multiple and comparables analysis. Risks to achieving our price objective are 1) slower sales growth than expected amid enhanced competition from Amazon and others 2) slower than expected migration of pet supply sales online 3) higher than expected spending on marketing and operations leading to worse than expected losses."

Neutral-rated Revolve (NYSE:RVLV): "Our $33 price objective is based on 21x 2021E EV/EBITDA, a premium to peers at 16x EV/EBITDA, and is supported by our DCF analysis. We apply a premium multiple to its peer group given brand equity, healthy user growth trends, and high returns on marketing that should enable further margin expansion. Downside risks to our PO are: 1) multiple compression given high relative valuation, 2) impact of potential China tariffs on sales or margins, 3) any macroeconomic impact on sales given high relative AOVs, and 4) performance into lock-up expiration (which is 12/4/19)."

Neutral-rated RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL): "Our $25 price objective is based on 7.4x 2020 EV/Gross Profit. This multiple is in-line with fast growth eCommerce peers in the apparel and discretionary space. Risks to achieving our price objective are 1) multiple compression given lack of earnings based valuation support 2) slower than expected variable cost leverage 3) any competitive Internet/e-Commerce | 11 October 2019 5 impact on take rate or GMV growth 4) macroeconomic driven slowdown in sales and 5) Lock-up expiry (12-25-19)."