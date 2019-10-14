Trump claim of $50B in Chinese farm purchases 'meaningless,' analyst says

China is still far from forking out $50B for farm goods from the U.S. despite Friday's trade announcement, agriculture industry analysts say, cautioning that getting there is contingent on removing substantial technical and political hurdles.

Pres. Trump heaped praise on the Chinese for agreeing to make $40B-$50B of American ag purchases - double the $24B China spent on U.S. farm goods in 2017 - but "it's a meaningless big number, thrown out to get headlines, and won't happen," says Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone.

Boosting purchases so substantially will depend on further progress on other more thorny issues still to be dealt with in the talks, says Friedrichs and others.

Even with a breakthrough on bigger issues, scaling up farm imports to $50B is a "big, big ask," says Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities, particularly in light of African swine fever curbing soymeal demand in China.

Substantially larger soy imports from the U.S. also would mean reduced purchases from other producers such as Brazil, where Chinese firms have invested heavily in recent years to accelerate Brazilian soybean shipments.

ETFs: DBA, CORN, SOYB, JJGTF, RJA, DAG, GRU, JJA, OTC:AGA, FUD, TAGS, UAG, OTC:ADZ, AGF

Related stocks include ADM, BG, ANDE