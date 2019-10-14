Seeking Alpha
India's Paytm closes in on $2B funding from backers - Bloomberg

|About: SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)|By:, SA News Editor

Paytm, India's biggest digital payments brand, is close to getting $2B of new funding from investors including Jack Ma's Ant Financial and Japan's SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY +0.1%) to fight off new rivals, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Last year, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -0.1%) (BRK.A -0.3%) invested in the Indian fintech giant. China's Alibaba (BABA -0.7%) is also an investor.

The financing round will be split evenly between debt and equity and values the online financial services company at $16B, the person said.

Talks are in their final stages but terms could still change.

Credit Suisse estimates the Indian digital payments market will reach $1T by 2023 from about $200B now.

