India's Paytm closes in on $2B funding from backers - Bloomberg

Paytm, India's biggest digital payments brand, is close to getting $2B of new funding from investors including Jack Ma's Ant Financial and Japan's SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY +0.1%) to fight off new rivals, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Last year, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -0.1%) (BRK.A -0.3%) invested in the Indian fintech giant. China's Alibaba (BABA -0.7%) is also an investor.
The financing round will be split evenly between debt and equity and values the online financial services company at $16B, the person said.
Talks are in their final stages but terms could still change.
Credit Suisse estimates the Indian digital payments market will reach $1T by 2023 from about $200B now.
