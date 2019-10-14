Johnson & Johnson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 14, 2019 5:30 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.16B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JNJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.