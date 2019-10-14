Taco Bell and MGM partner on sports betting promotion

Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM) is teaming up with MGM Resorts' (NYSE:MGM) BetMGM to offer World Series watchers the chance to wager real money on what player they think will steal the first base of the World Series.

Fans can participate at MGM Resorts properties in Nevada, Mississippi and New Jersey, or download the BetMGM digital app in New Jersey or playMGM app in Nevada.

Once the first base is stolen in the World Series, Taco Bell will announce the redemption day to cash in on a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last. Winning bettors can also cash in their tickets.

