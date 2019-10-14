Edison tower examined as potential wildfire ignition point - LA Times

Shares of Edison International (EIX -2.3% ) are sharply lower amid speculation that the company's equipment could be connected to the origin of the Saddleridge wildfire in southern California.

Investigators reportedly are examining a transmission tower nearly Sylmar belonging to Southern California Edison as a possible ignition point for the fire, which has burned a 7,900-acre swath in the hills of the northern San Fernando Valley.

Also, tests conducted over the weekend at Sempra Energy's (SRE -0.1% ) Aliso Canyon gas storage facility showed no detectable levels of methane after the fire made a rapid advance toward the plant.

Four years ago, Aliso Canyon was the site of the largest release of methane gas in U.S. history.