Morgan Stanley sees upside for GM

Morgan Stanley thinks the script could flip on the negative impact of the UAW strike on General Motors (GM -0.4% ).

"In our view, today’s concerns about lost unit volume, cash drain, potential credit downgrades and impact on suppliers and SAAR will at some stage flip to ‘tight’ inventory levels, replenishing dealer stocks and improved working capital. We do not expect GM’s 2020 outlook to be radically impacted," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

While MS has an Overweight rating on General Motors, Jonas says the firm is also increasingly open to the possibility of a tactically bullish stance on the automobile industry as a whole through year end.