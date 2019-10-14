NF Energy Saving soars nearly 9x in three days

NF Energy Saving (BIMI +460.8% ) skyrockets more than 6x on outsized volume to top all Nasdaq gainers, capping nearly nine-fold gains over the past three days.

The rally started Thursday when the China-based company said it engaged Dragon Gate Investment Partners to lead an investor relations program.

Today the stock has soared 525% on volume of 20.2M shares vs. the full-day average of just 30.5K shares, to put it on track for a nine-month high.

The company says today it completed the acquisition of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy Chain Co., which includes 300-plus stores.