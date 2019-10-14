Veritas Farms CEO updates on changes

Veritas Farms (OTCQB:VFRM) CEO Alexander Salgado explains the rationale behind the decision to enact a reverse stock split.

"This step was not taken lightly and was necessary to reduce the number of outstanding shares and otherwise properly capitalize our company in order to position us to uplist our stock from the OTCQB to a national securities exchange," he says.

Salgado also says the company enhanced its corporate governance by expanding the board so that a majority of the board consists of independent directors and by establishing audit, compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees.

