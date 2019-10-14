Hulu expands device list with 4K video support

Hulu (DIS -0.2% , CMCSA -0.7% ) is expanding what had been limited device compatibility for its 4K streaming video, adding Xbox One (NASDAQ:MSFT) starting today.

Later this week, it plans to add 4K support to Amazon Fire TV and LG WebOS devices. It had previously announced 4K support for Apple TV and Google Chromecast Ultra.

It's a move that will help Hulu catch up in 4K to rivals Amazon Prime Video (AMZN +0.6% ) and Netflix (NFLX +1.4% ).

The ultra-HD content is more demanding on Internet connections, streaming around 16 Mbps vs. the 6 Mbps needed for 1080p high definition.