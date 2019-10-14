Deutsche Bank paid small fine after spending millions for China connections - NYT

For years Deutsche Bank (DB +1.3% ) showered expensive gifts on China's political elite, spent millions of dollars to Chinese consultants to make the right connections, and hired more than 100 relatives of the Communist Party's senior officials to win business in China, the New York Times reports.

In 2017, the bank's outside lawyers had warned Deutsche Bank that it could face a penalty of more than $250M from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to China.

In August, the German lender agreed to pay $16M in a settlement with the SEC related to allegations of using corrupt practices to win business in China and Russia; it didn't admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

Josef Ackermann, who led the bank as CEO until 2012, said he wasn't familiar with the details of the practices mentioned in the documents that the Times had obtained. But he defended the broader practices. "At the time, this was the way things were done," he told the newspaper.

A spokesman for the bank told the Times in a written statement that Deutsche Bank had "thoroughly investigated and reported to authorities certain past conduct" and has "enhanced our policies and controls, and action has been taken where issues have been identified.