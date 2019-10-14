Parsley Energy, Jagged Peak slammed after 'low-premium' merger deal

Investors take both Parsley Energy (PE -10.5% ) and Jagged Peak Energy (JAG -1.5% ) to the woodshed following this morning's merger news in an all-stock deal valued at $1.62B before debt.

PE - itself viewed as a buyout target for some time - plunged as much as 14% on the news, the latest oil and gas producer to suffer the wrath of investors preferring higher returns over expansion.

Similarly, Callon Petroleum plummeted 16% on July 15 after the company agreed to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas.

SunTrust Robinson's Neal Dingmann said the merger was positive overall but PE shares would be pressured by the current investor angst against deals and worries over the timing of the company's free cash flow, among other reasons.

PE tried to allay some concerns, saying it expects the "low-premium" deal to immediately add to 2020 cash flow per share and anticipating free cash flow enhancements will support future increased return of capital.

"Low-premium" indeed, JAG shareholders no doubt are saying: PE's deal represents an 11.2% premium compared to JAG's Oct. 11 closing but just 1.5% above JAG's 30-day volume weighted average price.