Trump to slap sanctions, steel tariffs on Turkey

President Trump said he'll soon issue an executive order that imposes sanctions on current and former officials of the government of Turkey and impose 50% tariffs on steel from Turkey in response to Turkey's military incursion into Syria.

The U.S. will also stop talks relating to a $100B trade deal with Turkey, he said in a posting on Twitter.

"This order will enable the United States to impose powerful additional sanctions on those who may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing displaced persons from returning home, forcibly repatriating refugees, or threatening the peace, security, or stability in Syria," the post said.